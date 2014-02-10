U.S. troops stand guard at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, February 10, 2014. A suicide bomber in a car targeted a convoy of vehicles carrying foreign forces in the eastern part of Afghan capital, Kabul on Monday. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security personnel investigate at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, February 10, 2014. A suicide bomber in a car targeted a convoy of vehicles carrying foreign forces in the eastern part of Afghan capital, Kabul on Monday. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

NATO troops investigate the the wreckage of a suicide bomber's car at the site of an attack in Kabul, February 10, 2014. A suicide bomber in a car targeted a convoy of vehicles carrying foreign forces in the eastern part of Afghan capital, Kabul on Monday. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A member of the Afghan security personnel stands guard at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul February 10, 2014. A car bomb in the Afghan capital Kabul killed two United States contractors for the international security force ISAF on Monday, the NATO-led force and a U.S. official said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

U.S. troops stand guard at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul February 10, 2014. A car bomb in the Afghan capital Kabul killed two United States contractors for the international security force ISAF on Monday, the NATO-led force and a U.S. official said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

U.S. troops stand guard at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul February 10, 2014. A car bomb in the Afghan capital Kabul killed two United States contractors for the international security force ISAF on Monday, the NATO-led force and a U.S. official said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

U.S. troops investigate at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul February 10, 2014. A car bomb in the Afghan capital Kabul killed two United States contractors for the international security force ISAF on Monday, the NATO-led force and a U.S. official said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL A car bomb in the Afghan capital Kabul killed two United States contractors for the international security force ISAF on Monday, the NATO-led force and a U.S. official said.

The explosion in eastern Kabul was the latest incident to rattle the city ahead of April's presidential election due to choose the country's first new leader since 2001.

"Two International Security Assistance Force contracted civilians died as the result of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device attack in eastern Afghanistan today," ISAF said in a statement.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the slain contractors were American.

Afghanistan's future remains uncertain as the Taliban continue their insurgent campaign and Washington and President Hamid Karzai are deadlocked over a bilateral security deal to let some U.S. forces stay beyond the end of 2014.

NATO forces have already begun to withdraw from Afghanistan, but the United States and other nations have been seeking to keep some troops in Afghanistan after 2014 to help the country's army fend off the Taliban.

On Saturday, the United Nations said that civilian deaths increased in 2013 as fighting intensified between government forces and insurgents.

(Reporting By Jessica Donati, Mirwais Harooni, Hamid Shalizi and Missy Ryan; Editing by Tom Heneghan)