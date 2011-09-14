Afghan police react during a gun battle after Taliban insurgents took over a building in an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

KABUL An assault by Taliban insurgents on the heart of Kabul's diplomatic and military enclave has ended after 20 hours, when security forces killed the last of six attackers, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior said on Wednesday.

"The operation just ended and 6 terrorists were killed by Police, details on casualties will be announced later," spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Twitter.

The insurgents had holed up in a multi-storey building still under construction, and launched their attack early on Tuesday afternoon.

(Reporting by Emma Graham-Harrison, editing by Sanjeev Miglani)