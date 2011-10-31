Boko Haram kills seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush
ABUJA Boko Haram fighters have killed seven Nigerian soldiers and wounded 19 more in an ambush on a road in the northeastern state of Borno, the military said on Friday.
KABUL Three Afghans working for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) were killed in a suicide attack in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar early on Monday, the UNHCR said, two days after a deadly bombing in the capital.
Two other staff members, also Afghan, were wounded.
"An organised attack in Kandahar involving suicide bombers and gunmen resulted in the deaths of three UNHCR employees at our compound and the wounding of two other staff members," the UNHCR said in a statement.
Earlier, a United Nations spokesman in Kabul said all the UNHCR's international staff had been accounted for.
The attack, around 480 km (300 miles) south of Kabul, is the latest in a string of lethal assaults in Afghanistan, many of which have targeted foreigners.
On Saturday, a suicide car bomber killed 13 troops and civilian employees of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Kabul, including Americans, Britons and a Canadian, in the deadliest single ground attack against the coalition in 10 years of war in Afghanistan.
Four Afghans were also killed in that attack.
Senior government officials from Afghanistan, its neighbours and its Western backers will meet this week in Istanbul to discuss regional security, a meeting which is likely to be complicated by Saturday's violence.
Foreign combat troops will leave Afghanistan by the end of 2014. Violence across the country is at its worst since the start of the war 10 years ago, according to the United Nations, despite the presence of more than 130,000 foreign troops.
(Reporting by Daniel Magnowski and Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Ron Popeski)
ABUJA Boko Haram fighters have killed seven Nigerian soldiers and wounded 19 more in an ambush on a road in the northeastern state of Borno, the military said on Friday.
GENEVA A United Nations report on establishing a database of companies with business interests in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is set to be delayed until later this year, diplomats and activists said on Friday.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL Russia intervened to halt a clash between Syrian government forces and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels in northern Syria, sources on both sides said on Friday, the first confrontation between them as both sides fight Islamic State in the area.