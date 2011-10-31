Foreign and Afghan forces arrive at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan police run for cover as a U.S. helicopter lands to evacuate casualties of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A NATO helicopter flies over the site of a bomb blast in Kabul October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan policeman covers as a U.S. helicopter prepares to land at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. troops arrive at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A wounded U.S. soldier is carried away from the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. soldiers arrive at the site of a suicide car bomber in Kabul, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Foreign troops carry a casualty from the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A foreign soldier investigates the crater caused by an explosion at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan policeman rests after a suicide bomb attack near a building used by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Kandahar October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem

U.S. forces prepare to leave after a suicide bomb attack followed by a gun battle between insurgents and U.S. and Afghan forces at a building used by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Kandahar October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem

KABUL Three Afghans working for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) were killed in a suicide attack in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar early on Monday, the UNHCR said, two days after a deadly bombing in the capital.

Two other staff members, also Afghan, were wounded.

"An organised attack in Kandahar involving suicide bombers and gunmen resulted in the deaths of three UNHCR employees at our compound and the wounding of two other staff members," the UNHCR said in a statement.

Earlier, a United Nations spokesman in Kabul said all the UNHCR's international staff had been accounted for.

The attack, around 480 km (300 miles) south of Kabul, is the latest in a string of lethal assaults in Afghanistan, many of which have targeted foreigners.

On Saturday, a suicide car bomber killed 13 troops and civilian employees of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Kabul, including Americans, Britons and a Canadian, in the deadliest single ground attack against the coalition in 10 years of war in Afghanistan.

Four Afghans were also killed in that attack.

Senior government officials from Afghanistan, its neighbours and its Western backers will meet this week in Istanbul to discuss regional security, a meeting which is likely to be complicated by Saturday's violence.

Foreign combat troops will leave Afghanistan by the end of 2014. Violence across the country is at its worst since the start of the war 10 years ago, according to the United Nations, despite the presence of more than 130,000 foreign troops.

(Reporting by Daniel Magnowski and Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Ron Popeski)