BRUSSELS The assassination of the head of Afghanistan's peace council on Tuesday will not stop reconciliation efforts, NATO said.

"This assassination is only another cowardly act of violence, but it will not deter the important work of reconciliation," NATO's top operations officer, Admiral James Stavridis, said in a statement.

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said the killing of Burhanuddin Rabbani would not shake the resolve of the international partnership with Afghanistan.

"We will continue to work shoulder to shoulder to provide a better and safer future for the Afghan people," he said in a statement.

Rabbani, a former Afghan president who had been given the task of trying to negotiate a political end to the war with Taliban insurgents, was killed in an attack on his home in Kabul, police said.

His NATO-backed plan included offering amnesties and jobs to Taliban foot soldiers and asylum in third countries to leaders.

NATO said last week that a drive to get insurgents to lay down their arms was going better than expected, with nearly 2,500 doing so in the past year.

Although most were low-level fighters and relatively few from violent hotspots, it said the Taliban saw the programme as a significant threat.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, editing by Tim Pearce)