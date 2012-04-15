Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
KABUL Insurgents occupied a four-storey building near the compound of the chief of police in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia on Sunday as part of a coordinated assault in various parts of the country claimed by the Taliban, a witness said.
A helicopter gunship from Afghanistan's NATO-led force was firing at the building in the province on the Pakistani border, which has been plagued by violence for years.
(Writing by Robert Birsel)
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
WASHINGTON A White House official launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration on Sunday, calling its ruling a "judicial usurpation of power."
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.