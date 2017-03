KABUL Insurgents launched a second attack in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, a police spokesman said, reporting that an explosion and gunfire had been heard in an eastern part of the city.

"We have reports that insurgents have entered a building," police spokesman Ebadullah Karimi said, adding it was close to an installation used by Afghanistan's intelligence agency.

