KABUL The Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack on a police academy in the Afghan capital that killed or wounded dozens of people on Friday evening.

The Islamist militant group claimed responsibility for the attack on Twitter.

Official casualty figures have not been released, but security officials said more than 60 were killed or wounded in the blast that struck close to the academy's entrance in a crowded area.

