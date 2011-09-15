Afghan police watch as a NATO helicopter flies overhead during a battle with Taliban insurgents who took over a building near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

KABUL Mobile telephones used by the six attackers who fought off Western and Afghan forces for 20 hours in this week's attack on Kabul showed they were in touch with people outside the country during the siege, the interior minister said on Thursday.

The insurgents took up position in a partly built multi-storey building and fired rockets towards the U.S. and other embassies and the headquarters of NATO-led foreign forces. Six of the rockets landed inside the U.S. embassy perimeter.

Interior Minister Bismillah Mohmmadi said that security forces had found six mobile phones and weapons in the building after the last of the gunmen were killed on Wednesday.

"The evidence we have received shows they were communicating, and were led from outside Afghanistan," he said in a video released to journalists by his ministry.

He did not identify the country involved, but U.S. Ambassador Ryan Crocker and the commander of NATO forces in Afghanistan, General John R. Allen, said they believed the attack was launched by the Haqqani network, a Taliban-allied faction based on northwest Pakistan's border with Afghanistan.

"Terrorists bases are outside Afghanistan. They get equipped there and receive training and then come and kill our innocent people," Mohmmadi said.

The government said it had found similar evidence of attackers communicating with people outside the country during attacks on the British Council office and the Inter Continental hotel this year.

While the Haqqani network is known to get some support in lawless lands on the Pakistani side of the border the Pakistani government has long dismissed suggestions of links between the militant group and its security agents.

Pakistani officials rejected the latest allegations on Thursday, saying there was no proof of cross-border operations and the country was using all resources to fight terrorism.

(Reporting by Mirwais harooni; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Robert Birsel)