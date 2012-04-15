Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
KABUL Four Haqqani network insurgents were arrested on Sunday over an assassination attempt on Afghan Vice President Karim Khalili, an Afghan intelligence agency spokesman said.
The Haqqani members were detained before Taliban militants staged coordinated, high-profile attacks on government and diplomatic buildings in the capital of Kabul and three other provinces across the country, said Lutfullah Mashal, a spokesman for the National Directorate of Security.
WASHINGTON A White House official launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration on Sunday, calling its ruling a "judicial usurpation of power."
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.