An Afghan policeman evacuates foreigners from the site of an attack in Kabul March, 28, 2014. A group of Afghan Taliban insurgents forced their way into a guesthouse used by foreigners in an upscale residential part of the capital Kabul on Friday, police said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL At least three U.S. citizens, a Peruvian, a Malaysian and one unidentified African are still inside a Kabul guesthouse under attack by Taliban insurgents, Kabul police chief Mohammad Zahir said on Friday.

A Reuters witness at the scene saw more than 10 people who appeared to be foreigners being evacuated from the building.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi and Said Hassib, Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Ron Popeski)