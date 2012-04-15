KABUL The Afghan government's Interior Ministry said on Sunday that initial intelligence on a wave of insurgent attacks across the country pointed to involvement of the militant Haqqani Network.

"It's too early to say, but the initial findings show the Haqqanis were involved," Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told Reuters.

Sediqqi said fighting had ended in the eastern provinces of Paktia and Nangarhar, but continued in parts of central Kabul including the upmarket Sher Pur neighbourhood and a major supermarket favoured by expatriate Westerners.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, Editing by Rob Taylor)