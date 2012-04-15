Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
KABUL Several Afghan lawmakers fought back against Taliban insurgents who waged a series of attacks across the Afghan capital including against the parliament, MPs said on Sunday.
"I'm the representative of my people and I have to defend them," Kandahar lawmaker Naeem Hameedzai Lalai told Reuters.
WASHINGTON A White House official launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration on Sunday, calling its ruling a "judicial usurpation of power."
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.