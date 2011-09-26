An Afghan employee of the U.S. government killed a U.S. civilian and wounded one other during a shooting incident inside a CIA compound in Kabul on Sunday.

The U.S. embassy in Kabul said an investigation was underway to determine the motivation for the attack, during which the gunman was killed.

The shooting follows a series of attacks by Afghan security personnel against their NATO-led mentors carried out either by "rogue" soldiers and police or by insurgents who have infiltrated security forces.

Here is a list of recent rogue attacks in Afghanistan:

Aug 4 - A service member from the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) was killed when a man dressed as an Afghan policeman opened fire during a security operation in the country's east.

July 16 - An Afghan army soldier killed at least one foreign soldier during a joint patrol in southern Helmand province. The gunmen fled and surrendered to insurgents, the Taliban said.

May 13 - An Afghan National Civil Order police officer shot and killed two members of the NATO-led coalition in southern Helmand province.

April 27 - An Afghan Air Force pilot opens fire at the military wing of Kabul's main airport, killing eight U.S. troops and a U.S. contractor.

April 18 - An insurgent dressed in Afghan army uniform opens fire inside the Afghan Defence Ministry in central Kabul, killing two employees and wounding seven.

April 16 - A suicide bomber in an Afghan army uniform kills five foreign and four Afghan soldiers at a base in Jalalabad, capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

April 15 - A suicide bomber in police uniform evades tight security at the police headquarters in southern Kandahar city and kills provincial police chief Khan Mohammad Mujahid.

April 4 - Two American soldiers are shot dead by an Afghan border policeman in northern Faryab province.

Feb 18 - Two German soldiers are shot dead and eight others wounded by a gunman wearing an Afghan army uniform in northern Baghlan province.

Nov 30, 2010 - A trainee Afghan border policeman shoots dead six U.S. soldiers during a training mission in Nangarhar province.

Aug 25, 2010 - Two Spanish police and an interpreter shot dead by an Afghan policeman during a weapons training exercise at a Spanish-run base in Qalay-e Naw, in northwestern Badghis province.

July 13, 2010 - Three British soldiers belonging to the Royal Gurkha Rifles are killed in an attack by a renegade Afghan soldier at a joint British-Afghan base in the Nahr-e Saraj district of southern Helmand province.

July 20, 2010 - Two U.S. security contractors are killed by an Afghan soldier at a firearms range at Camp Shaheen near Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Balkh province.

Dec 29, 2009 - An Afghan soldier kills one U.S. soldier and wounds two Italian troops at a military base in the Bala Murghab district of Badghis province.

Nov 3, 2009 - A renegade Afghan policeman kills five British soldiers and wounds six others in a gun attack while they were resting in Helmand province. He escaped and has not been captured.

