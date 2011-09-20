KABUL Afghan President Hamid Karzai has cancelled his trip to the United Nations General Assembly following an attack in Kabul that killed the head of the country's High Peace Council, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The president is deeply saddened learning about the death of professor Burhanuddin Rabbani and has cancelled his trip to the U.S. and will return shortly to Afghanistan," spokesman Hamed Elmi told Reuters. He said that Karzai was currently on board a plane and had cancelled his visit mid-flight.

(Reporting by Hamid Shazali; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Louise Ireland)