KABUL At least 23 people were killed and more than 20 wounded on Tuesday in a suicide bomb attack near the offices of the Afghan parliament in Kabul, said Saleem Rasouli, a senior health official.

The attack was claimed by the Afghan Taliban, who are fighting to overthrow the Western-backed government and drive foreign soldiers from the country.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; editing by James Mackenzie and Mike Collett-White)