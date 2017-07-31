FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Iraqi embassy in Kabul
#World News
July 31, 2017 / 8:20 AM / in a day

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Iraqi embassy in Kabul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Afghan police man covers himself as smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 31, 2017.Mohammad Ismail

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for a suicide attack that targeted the Iraqi embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul, the group's Amaq news agency reported.

Afghan security forces battled gunmen near a police compound and the nearby Iraqi embassy on Monday. They said the attackers appeared to have taken cover in the embassy building in a business district of the city, from where smoke could be seen rising.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Gareth Jones

