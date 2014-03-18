KABUL A suicide bomber killed 15 people and wounded at least 28 in an attack on a busy marketplace in Afghanistan's northern province of Faryab on Tuesday, the provincial governor said.

"It was a bazaar day and everybody was busy buying or selling when the bomber detonated his explosives," Faryab governor Mohammadullah Batash told Reuters.

"The target is still unclear," he said.

