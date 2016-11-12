PARIS France condemned on Saturday an attack on a NATO air base in Afghanistan that killed four Americans, and reiterated its support for those fighting terrorism in Afghanistan.

""France reiterates its support for the American and Polish governments, whose citizens were hit in the attack," the Foreign Ministry said a statement.

Saturday's attack by a Taliban suicide bomber killed two U.S. military service members and two contractors.

Sixteen other U.S. service members were wounded, along with a Polish soldier who was part of the NATO mission, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in a statement.

