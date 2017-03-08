Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers descend from helicopters on a roof of a military hospital during gunfire and blast in Kabul, Afghanistan March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

BERLIN The German government on Wednesday condemned as "insidious and cowardly" an attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital, saying the act was further proof of the "brutal inhumanity" of the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

"According to our knowledge, the terror organisation IS has claimed responsibility for this attack," a foreign ministry spokesman said in Berlin.

"This is additional evidence of the brutal inhumanity of this terror gang," he added.

Gunmen dressed as medics stormed a hospital in the Afghan capital and battled security forces for hours on Wednesday, killing more than 30 people and wounding dozens.

