KABUL A number of people were killed and wounded in a blast that rocked central Kabul during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, President Ashraf Ghani said, an attack that apparently targeted the offices of Afghanistan's main security agency.

The Presidential Palace condemned the attack "in the strongest possible terms" and said in a statement a number of people had been killed or wounded.

A spokesman for an emergency hospital in the city said the facility had received eight lightly wounded Afghan soldiers.

