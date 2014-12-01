KABUL A suicide bomber killed at least nine people at a funeral and wounded more than a dozen in northern Afghanistan on Monday, a provincial official said.

"Seven civilians and two policemen were killed and up to 20 civilians were wounded," said Jawid Basharat, a spokesman for the governor of Baghlan province, where the attack occurred.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban insurgents have launched increasingly deadly attacks in Afghanistan this year, as foreign forces continue to withdraw after more than a decade of war.

Last week, a suicide bomber killed more than 50 people, including several policemen, attending a crowded volleyball match in the eastern province of Paktika.

