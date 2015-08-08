KABUL One member of Afghanistan's NATO force and two insurgents were killed in an overnight battle at a base used by special forces in Kabul, a U.S. official said on Saturday.

Authorities were still gathering information about the attack on the Camp Integrity facility, which followed suicide bomb attacks in other parts of Kabul, said Colonel Brian Tribus, director of public affairs for NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

"One Resolute Support service member and two insurgent attackers were killed," he said in a statement, which gave no further details.

Dozens of people were killed in a wave of attacks in the city that began early on Friday with a huge truck bomb.

