Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A wounded man receives treatment at the Hospital a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH

An Afghan policeman arrives at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan shopkeepers stand outside their shops after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan policeman keeps watch near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Mannequins and glass pieces are seen in a shop after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan policemen arrive at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man removes glasses from his apartment at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan men stand at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL An explosion struck a bus carrying government employees during rush hour traffic in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, wounding four people, police and witnesses said.

The blast occurred just before 5 p.m. (1230 GMT) on a major road near a university and an old parliament building.

The target appeared to be a bus carrying employees of the Ministry of Mining and Petroleum, said Sediq Seqqi, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

Among the wounded were three men and one woman, officials said.

Photographs from the scene showed a small bus with its windows shattered by the blast.

