Foreign contractors arrive at the site of a blast in Kabul December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan policemen stand guard near the site of blast in Kabul December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL A bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul killed one person and wounded 15 on Monday, Kabul's police chief said.

The blast took place on a street where several bases for foreign troops are located.

Afghanistan's Taliban movement and their allies, the Haqqani network, one of the most lethal foes of Western troops in Afghanistan, have been blamed for several high-profile attacks in the capital.

Kabul Police Chief General Ayoub Salangi said explosive materials planted in a small truck near an industrial area killed one person and wounded 15.

The government is scrambling to improve security ahead of the withdrawal of most U.S.-led NATO combat troops by the end of 2014.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Robert Birsel)