MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan An attack on the German consulate in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday killed several civilians and wounded dozens of others but all the Germans at the compound have been rescued, the police chief of the local province said.

Sayed Kamal Sadat, police chief of Balkh province, said those wounded by shattered glass from the powerful explosion had been taken to local hospitals.

Afghan special forces were still conducting search operations but were not encountering any more resistance, he said. The area would be locked down until morning when the search would continue after daybreak.

(Reporting by Abdul Matin; Editing by James Dalgleish)