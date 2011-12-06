Stampede at Angolan stadium kills 17, injures scores
LUANDA At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said.
KABUL The Taliban condemned bomb attacks in Kabul and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, that killed at least 52 people on Tuesday, as the brutal work of "enemies," a spokesman for the insurgent group said.
"Very sadly we heard that there were explosions in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif, where people were killed by the enemy's un-Islamic and inhuman activity," Zabihullah Mujahid said in an emailed statement
"The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns such a cruel, indiscriminate and un-Islamic attack," the statement added, using the name by which insurgent group refers to itself.
LUANDA At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said.
MANILA Four people died and more than 100 were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines late Friday, damaging some structures and cutting power in many areas, local officials said.
WASHINGTON The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.