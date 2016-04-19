KABUL At least seven people were killed and more than 320 wounded in a Taliban suicide bomb attack on a government security building in the centre of Kabul on Tuesday, the health ministry said, the worst attack in the Afghan capital in almost a year.

"At least seven people have been killed and 327, most of whom are civilians, were wounded in the attack," said Ismail Kawosi, a spokesman for the ministry. Many of the wounded were in critical condition he said.

The blast during the morning traffic hour was easily the biggest in Kabul since a truck bombing wounded 240 people last August, and was the first in the capital since the Taliban declared the start of their spring offensive last week.

