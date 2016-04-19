KABUL At least "several" people have been killed and more than 200 wounded in a suicide bombing and attack by gunmen, claimed by the Taliban, in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said.

Civilians and members of the Afghan security forces were among those caught in the attack and casualty estimates are expected to rise, ministry spokesman Ismail Kawosi said by telephone.

The attack was aimed at a building that houses a security service that provides protection for government officials.

