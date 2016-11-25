An Afghan policeman stands guard at the site of blast in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Parwiz

JALALABAD, Afghanistan At least six people were killed and 27 wounded on Friday in a series of explosions across the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, a local government official said.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar, said the blasts took place in different parts of the city.

Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan, has been the main base for Islamic State militants who emerged in Afghanistan last year. Khogyani said there was so far no indication as to whether either they or the Taliban were behind the attacks.

