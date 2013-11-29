KABUL A suicide bomber wounded a prominent anti-Taliban Afghan legislator and his bodyguards in an attack in Kabul on Friday, intelligence officials said.

The bomber detonated his device inside the house of Hameedullah Tokhi, a member of parliament for Zabul province, and wounded Tokhi and four of his bodyguards, the officials said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, which came as President Hamid Karzai deliberates over an agreement allowing NATO forces to stay in the country beyond 2014.

Many Afghans, including his closest advisers and a gathering of 3,000 prominent Afghans, have urged him to sign it. But Karzai keeps adding extra conditions to the text and has said he does not want to sign until after elections scheduled for April.

Diplomats from the United States have been unusually blunt, warning that the delay risks leading to a complete U.S. withdrawal from the insurgency-plagued country, where Western troops and national security forces have been fighting Taliban militants for the past 12 years.

