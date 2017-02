KABUL A roadside mine killed 19 civilians and injured another 5 when it exploded in the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Wednesday, the provincial government said in a statement.

The victims were travelling in a van when the homemade bomb exploded, it said. On Tuesday, almost 60 people were killed in attacks in three cities across Afghanistan.

