Six British soldiers were killed on Tuesday when their armoured vehicle was hit by an explosion while they were on patrol in Helmand province in southern Afghanistan, a British military official said on Wednesday.

Here are figures for foreign military deaths in Afghanistan caused by violence or accidents since the U.S.-led military intervention began in 2001:

NATO/U.S.-LED COALITION FORCES:

United States 1,909

Britain 404

Canada 158

France 82

Germany 52

Italy 49

Denmark 42

Poland 36

Spain 34

Australia 32

Netherlands 25

Other nations 91

TOTAL: 2,914

Sources: Reuters/icasualties (www.icasualties.org/oef) compiled from official figures/French military and president's office/German ministry of defence/Danish central command/Italian Ministry of Defence

(Reporting by David Cutler; London Editorial Reference Unit;)