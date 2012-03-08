Six British soldiers were killed on Tuesday when their armoured vehicle was hit by an explosion while they were on patrol in Helmand province in southern Afghanistan, a British military official said on Wednesday.
Here are figures for foreign military deaths in Afghanistan caused by violence or accidents since the U.S.-led military intervention began in 2001:
NATO/U.S.-LED COALITION FORCES:
United States 1,909
Britain 404
Canada 158
France 82
Germany 52
Italy 49
Denmark 42
Poland 36
Spain 34
Australia 32
Netherlands 25
Other nations 91
TOTAL: 2,914
Sources: Reuters/icasualties (www.icasualties.org/oef) compiled from official figures/French military and president's office/German ministry of defence/Danish central command/Italian Ministry of Defence
(Reporting by David Cutler; London Editorial Reference Unit;)