BONN Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Monday he was still prepared to work with Pakistan despite its boycott of an international conference on Afghanistan and urged Islamabad to stop giving sanctuary to Taliban insurgents.

Karzai told reporters Pakistan had missed a good opportunity to discuss its own issues and the future of Afghanistan by not attending the Bonn conference. "But it will not stop us from cooperating together," he said.

Asked what he wanted Pakistan to do to help bring peace in Afghanistan, he said: "Close the sanctuaries, arrange a purposeful dialogue with those Taliban who are in Pakistan."

(Reporting by Hamid Khalizi, writing by David Brunnstrom)