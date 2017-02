KABUL Afghanistan's government on Saturday appointed Salahuddin Rabbani, the son of slain Peace Council chief Burhanuddin Rabbani, to replace his father and lead the country's High Peace Council charged with reaching out to Taliban insurgents.

Former President Burhanuddin Rabbani was assassinated in September last year by an insurgent carrying a bomb hidden in a turban, a major setback to reconciliation efforts with the Afghan Taliban and exploratory moves towards peace talks.

Salahuddin Rabbani is currently Afghanistan's ambassador to Turkey.

(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)