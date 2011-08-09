Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 10:30 a.m. British time on Tuesday.
KABUL - Three civilians were killed and three wounded in a dispute over land on the outskirts of Kabul, police said. About 300 protesters carried the three bodies through the streets as they tried to make their way to the Afghan parliament.
KANDAHAR - Afghan forces killed four insurgents in the southern province of Kandahar, the Kandahar governor's media office said.
KABUL - Afghan and coalition forces killed one insurgent in the northwestern province of Faryab on Monday, the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) said in a statement.
WASHINGTON U.S. forces killed 11 al Qaeda operatives in two air strikes near Idlib, Syria, this month, including a member with links to the late Osama bin Laden and other top leaders of the group, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.