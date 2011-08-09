Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 10:30 a.m. British time on Tuesday.

KABUL - Three civilians were killed and three wounded in a dispute over land on the outskirts of Kabul, police said. About 300 protesters carried the three bodies through the streets as they tried to make their way to the Afghan parliament.

KANDAHAR - Afghan forces killed four insurgents in the southern province of Kandahar, the Kandahar governor's media office said.

KABUL - Afghan and coalition forces killed one insurgent in the northwestern province of Faryab on Monday, the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) said in a statement.

