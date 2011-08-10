Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 8 a.m. British time on Wednesday.

FARAH - Insurgents killed four civilians, linked to the Afghan government, who had been kidnapped in the Bala Bulok district of western Farah province on Monday, Farah police chief Sayed Mohammad Roshandel said. Roshandel said the men were kidnapped on Saturday and their bodies sent back to their families two days later. Bala Bulok residents said the men had been beheaded but police said they were unable to confirm that because the area is controlled by insurgents.

URUZGAN - A bomb killed four civilians and a policeman in a crowded market in the Dehrawod district of southern Uruzgan province on Tuesday, said Uruzgan police detective Mohammad Gulab. Another policeman was wounded.

KABUL - Afghan forces and foreign troops killed 25 insurgents, wounded eight and detained 53, during security operations around the country over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of the Interior said in a statement.

