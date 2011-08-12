Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 11 a.m. British time on Friday.

* denotes new or updated item.

* KABUL - A service member from the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) was killed by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, the coalition said. It gave no other details.

KABUL - An ISAF service member was killed by a roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, the coalition said in a statement. It gave no other details.

KABUL - An ISAF service member was killed in an attack by insurgents in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, ISAF said. It gave no other details.

