Iran scorns Trump, rebuffs U.S. warning on missiles
DUBAI Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday dismissed the U.S. decision to put Iran "on notice" over its missile tests and called President Donald Trump the "real face" of American corruption.
Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 11 a.m. British time on Friday.
* denotes new or updated item.
* KABUL - A service member from the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) was killed by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, the coalition said. It gave no other details.
KABUL - An ISAF service member was killed by a roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, the coalition said in a statement. It gave no other details.
KABUL - An ISAF service member was killed in an attack by insurgents in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, ISAF said. It gave no other details.
AMMAN Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said his family did not "own" the country they have run for 46 years, saying he would step aside if the Syrian people choose another leader in an election.
PARIS France's presidential race sank deeper into smear and sleaze on Tuesday after centrist Emmanuel Macron was forced to deny an extramarital affair and conservative Francois Fillon pressed on with efforts to salvage his reputation.