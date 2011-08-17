Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 8:30 a.m. British time on Wednesday.

KABUL - Four guards for a private security company were killed in a firefight with Taliban insurgents in the central Ghazni province, said Dawlat Khan, the head of the Watan Risk Private Security Company, where they worked.

Police in Ghazni confirmed the attack had taken place, but said they did not know who carried it out, said officer Mohammad Hashim.

URUZGAN - A bomb planted in a motorcycle killed five civilians and wounded 18 more in the southern Uruzgan province, local officials said.

Two children were killed in the attack, which took place in a busy market late on Tuesday, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

KABUL - A missile landed in the centre of the capital Kabul in the early hours of Wednesday morning, hurting no one, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

Kabul police said the attack was being looked at very seriously and more details on it will be issued soon, the statement added.

GHAZNI - Unknown gunmen killed two civilians in the central Ghazni province late on Tuesday, said provincial governor spokesman Marrof Ayoubi. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack and police were investigating it, Ayoubi said.

