Following are security developments in Afghanistan at (9 a.m. British time) on Thursday.

HERAT - Two roadside blasts killed 22 people and wounded eight more in western Afghanistan, provincial officials said.

The Taliban denied involvement in the attacks, which took place in the Herat province.

PAKTIA - A suicide bomber blew himself up and killed two Afghan guards at the entrance of a NATO-run base in eastern Afghanistan, the coalition's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) said.

The Taliban said they launched the attack, carried out by a 70-year-old bomber in the Paktia province.

KANDAHAR - Three policemen were killed in a fight with Afghan army officers in the southern Kandahar province, district governor Neyaz Mohammad Sarhadi said. Fourteen more were wounded in the fight, including nine civilians.

The reason for the fight was not yet known, officials said, adding that police were first to open fire.

KABUL - Afghan security forces and ISAF troops killed four insurgents in operations in the eastern Logar province and northern Faryab province, the coalition said in a statement.

WARDAK - Afghan police and ISAF troops killed seven insurgents in the southwestern Wardak province late on Wednesday, the provincial governor said in a statement.

NANGARHAR - Afghan security forces killed five insurgents in the eastern Nangarhar province overnight, said district governor Mohammad Hassan.

(Compiled by Kabul bureau)