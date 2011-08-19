Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 8 a.m. British time on Friday.

KABUL - The Taliban launched an attack on the British Council in Kabul early on Friday, killing at least four Afghans.

Up to three assailants were still inside the building fighting against Afghan security forces and foreign troops, police said.

They added that they feared foreigners could be holed up inside. The British embassy confirmed the attack but declined to say whether or not there were foreigners involved.

KABUL - A service member from the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) was killed by a roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan, the coalition said in a statement late on Thursday. It gave no other details.

KANDAHAR - Four insurgents were killed after they attacked a convoy belonging to a private logistics firm in the southern Kandahar province, governor spokesman Zalmai Ayoubi said.

KABUL - Afghan security forces and ISAF troops killed several insurgents in the central Wardak province on Wednesday, the coalition said in a statement.

