Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 9 a.m. British time on Thursday.

HELMAND - A roadside mine wounded five policemen in Marjah district of southern Helmand province on Thursday, Marjah district governor Abdul Mutalib said.

PAKTIA - A rocket in a vegetable market in Zurmat district of eastern Paktia province killed three civilians and wounded 10 more including a child on Wednesday, deputy provincial governor Abdul Rahman Mangal said.

Afghanistan's president and NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) strongly condemned the attack. Nobody has claimed responsibility.

BALKH - A roadside mine killed two policemen and wounded three more in Chamtal district of northern Balkh province on Wednesday, police spokesman Lal Mohammad Ahmadzai said.

(Compiled by Kabul bureau)