Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 9 a.m. British time on Thursday.
HELMAND - A roadside mine wounded five policemen in Marjah district of southern Helmand province on Thursday, Marjah district governor Abdul Mutalib said.
PAKTIA - A rocket in a vegetable market in Zurmat district of eastern Paktia province killed three civilians and wounded 10 more including a child on Wednesday, deputy provincial governor Abdul Rahman Mangal said.
Afghanistan's president and NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) strongly condemned the attack. Nobody has claimed responsibility.
BALKH - A roadside mine killed two policemen and wounded three more in Chamtal district of northern Balkh province on Wednesday, police spokesman Lal Mohammad Ahmadzai said.
(Compiled by Kabul bureau)