Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 1 p.m. British timeon Monday.

KABUL - A U.S. citizen was killed and another wounded when an Afghan employee of the U.S. government opened fire inside a CIA office in Kabul on Sunday, U.S. and Afghan officials said. The gunman was also killed.

KABUL - A soldier from the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) was killed by an improvised explosive device in southern Afghanistan on Monday, the coalition said in a statement. It gave no other details.

KABUL - Afghan security forces and foreign troops killed 22 insurgents, wounded one and detained 14 more in six operations on Sunday in southern Helmand province and Wardak province in the east, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Separately, two insurgents were killed by security forces while trying to lay roadside mines in Deh Yek district, Ghazni province on Sunday, the ministry said.

KABUL - Two insurgents were killed by coalition and Afghan forces in Nurgal district Kunar province, ISAF said in a statement on Monday.

(Compiled by Kabul newsroom)