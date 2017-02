Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 2:30 p.m. British time on Thursday.

* denotes new or updated items

HELMAND - A roadside mine killed four civilians and wounded three more in Khanashin district in the southern province of Helmand on Wednesday, Helmand governor's office said in a statement.

* KABUL - Afghan national security forces and foreign troops killed 23 insurgents and detained 46 in ten operations in seven province, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

(Compiled by Kabul bureau)