KABUL Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 9:45 a.m. British time on Tuesday.

* KABUL - Two service members from the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) were killed in an attack using a homemade bomb in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday, the coalition said in a statement.

KABUL - Afghan security forces and foreign troops killed 11 insurgents, wounded two and detained 29 in six provinces over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

WARDAK - A landmine in Maidan Shar district of southwestern Wardak province on Monday killed four children including a seven-year-old girl, Shahidullah Shahid, a spokesman for Wardak governor said in a statement.

(Compiled by Kabul newsroom)