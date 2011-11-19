Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 6:30 a.m. British time on Saturday:
* KABUL - One suicide bomber and two accomplices were killed by an ISAF air strike on Thursday in the Grishq district of Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, while attempting to attack the Grishq security commander, Helmand's provincial media office said on Saturday.
KABUL - A service member of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) died following an insurgent attack in southern Afghanistan on Friday, the coalition said in a statement. It gave no further details.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.