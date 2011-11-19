Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 6:30 a.m. British time on Saturday:

(* updates new or updated item)

* KABUL - One suicide bomber and two accomplices were killed by an ISAF air strike on Thursday in the Grishq district of Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, while attempting to attack the Grishq security commander, Helmand's provincial media office said on Saturday.

KABUL - A service member of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) died following an insurgent attack in southern Afghanistan on Friday, the coalition said in a statement. It gave no further details.

(Compiled by Kabul bureau)