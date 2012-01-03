Jan 3 - Following are security developments in Afghanistan at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

* denotes new or updated item

* KANDAHAR - A suicide bomber killed four children and a policeman and wounded 16 others, including six children, in the southern city of Kandahar on Tuesday, said Zalmai Ayobi, the provincial governor's spokesman.

* LOGAR - Insurgents killed one Afghan employee of a foreign base and wounded two in Pul-e Alam city of eastern Logar province on Tuesday, said Mohammad Jan Abid, a local official.

* KABUL - Afghan and foreign troops killed eight insurgents and detained 34 others during joint operations in some provinces of Afghanistan in the last 24 hours, the interior ministry said in a statement.

KABUL - A NATO soldier was killed by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan on Monday, the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) said in a statement. It gave no other details.

LOGAR - A roadside mine killed three civilians in Pul-e Alam city of eastern Logar province on Monday, said Din Mohammad Darwish, a spokesman for the Logar province governor.

Another roadside mine in Baraki Barak district of Logar killed one civilian and wounded three on the same day, he added.

(Compiled by Kabul newsroom)