* KABUL - Joint Afghan and coalition security forces killed three armed insurgents during operations in several provinces in the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

KABUL - A person wearing an Afghan National Army uniform killed a service member of the International Security Assistance Force in southern Afghanistan Tuesday, ISAF said in a statement Wednesday. No other details were immediately available.

