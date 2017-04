KABUL A U.S. drone attacked a target in eastern Afghanistan at the weekend, a U.S. military spokesman in Kabul said, without giving further details.

"U.S. forces conducted a strike in Bati Kot District, Nangarhar Province, December 19 against individuals threatening the force," U.S. Army Colonel Michael Lawhorn said.

Islamic State militants have established a strong presence in Nangarhar, where they have been battling the Taliban for leadership of the Islamist insurgency.

