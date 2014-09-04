NEW DELHI Afghanistan rival presidential candidates Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah told NATO they were committed to forming a national unity government following a disputed election, an aide to Abdullah said on Thursday.

Mahmoud Saiaqal quoted the two candidates as saying in a joint statement: "We believe in an inclusive political vision, we will form a government of national unity and will honour the participation of our people in the election process."

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani)