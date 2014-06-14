KABUL Turnout from the second round of Afghanistan's presidential election was more than seven million, election commission chief Ahmad Yousuf Nuristani said on Saturday, roughly the same as in the first round of voting in April.

"Turnout in today’s election was estimated more than seven million," Nuristani said, out of a total 12 million eligible voters.

The election pitted former anti-Taliban fighter Abdullah Abdullah against ex-World Bank economist Ashraf Ghani after neither secured the 50 percent majority needed to win outright in the first round on April 5.

